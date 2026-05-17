STF Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

STF Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 44,241 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP's holdings in Comcast were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,444 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 85,522 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in Comcast by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 144,020 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore upped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

Key Stories Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Comcast Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Comcast's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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