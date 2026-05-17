STF Management LP Has $2.27 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

STF Management LP lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,772 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.1% of STF Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. STF Management LP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

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Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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