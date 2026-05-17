STF Management LP Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

STF Management LP lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP's holdings in ASML were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 5.2%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,501.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,603.49. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,414.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,280.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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