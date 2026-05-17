STF Management LP Sells 11,745 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

STF Management LP reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.8% of STF Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. STF Management LP's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 176,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.23 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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