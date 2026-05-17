STF Management LP Sells 12,672 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

STF Management LP trimmed its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 12,672 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Qualcomm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,642,657,000 after buying an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Qualcomm by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,531,707,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Qualcomm Stock Up 0.7%

Qualcomm stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.85. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $247.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.70%.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.37.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here