STF Management LP Sells 25,144 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

STF Management LP reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 25,144 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP's holdings in Intel were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $108.77 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Article Title

Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Neutral Sentiment: Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Article Title

Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Several articles framed Intel’s rally as overextended, with profit-taking and “AI bubble” worries triggering a sharp reversal in chip stocks. Article Title

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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