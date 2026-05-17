STF Management LP Sells 3,011 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

STF Management LP cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 0.8% of STF Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. STF Management LP's holdings in Intuit were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,938 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in Intuit by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 33,310 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $393.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.11 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $634.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Is Intuit Stock Oversold Now, Finally Making It a Buy?

Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Ahead of Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Positive Sentiment: Intuit also drew attention for expanding its Enterprise Suite with AI-powered automation and analytics, signaling continued product innovation that could support mid-market growth and future recurring revenue. Intuit Expands Enterprise Suite With AI: Will It Boost Growth?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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