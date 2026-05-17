STF Management LP Sells 3,354 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

STF Management LP cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.0% of STF Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. STF Management LP's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $581.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,359. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ISRG opened at $421.12 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.74 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $463.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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