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STF Management LP Sells 5,198 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Amgen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • STF Management LP sharply reduced its Amgen stake in the fourth quarter, selling 5,198 shares and cutting its holdings by 64.7% to 2,831 shares valued at about $927,000.
  • Amgen reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $5.15 versus estimates of $4.77 and revenue of $8.62 billion, up 5.8% year over year.
  • The company also reaffirmed its dividend appeal, declaring a quarterly payout of $2.52 per share, which annualizes to $10.08 per share and a yield of about 3.1%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

STF Management LP cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of STF Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. STF Management LP's holdings in Amgen were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $17,949,296,000 after acquiring an additional 961,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $346,076,000 after acquiring an additional 863,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358,092 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $383,254,000 after acquiring an additional 567,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 785,284 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $221,607,000 after acquiring an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $326.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.73 and a 12 month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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