STF Management LP Sells 8,988 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

STF Management LP lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.8% of STF Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. STF Management LP's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 310,318 shares of company stock valued at $87,212,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $302.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $310.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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