Stoic Point Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. $BFLY

Stoic Point Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,850 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,000 shares during the quarter. Butterfly Network comprises approximately 2.3% of Stoic Point Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Butterfly Network worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Butterfly Network presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFLY

Butterfly Network News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Butterfly Network this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor focus is turning to Butterfly Network’s upcoming second-quarter results. Revenue is projected to increase 21.5%, supported by demand for the iQ3 ultrasound system, broader Compass AI adoption and growth in the company’s Embedded business. Strong execution in these areas could reinforce the stock’s recent rally. Can AI Momentum and Embedded Growth Lift BFLY’s Q2 Results?

Investor focus is turning to Butterfly Network’s upcoming second-quarter results. Revenue is projected to increase 21.5%, supported by demand for the iQ3 ultrasound system, broader Compass AI adoption and growth in the company’s Embedded business. Strong execution in these areas could reinforce the stock’s recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Joseph DeVivo, EVP John N. Doherty and CTO Victor Ku collectively sold approximately 317,000 shares at about $6.56 per share. The transactions were made to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, which makes them less indicative of a bearish view; the executives continue to hold substantial stakes. SEC filing for executive transactions

CEO Joseph DeVivo, EVP John N. Doherty and CTO Victor Ku collectively sold approximately 317,000 shares at about $6.56 per share. The transactions were made to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, which makes them less indicative of a bearish view; the executives continue to hold substantial stakes. Negative Sentiment: Founder and Director Jonathan Rothberg sold roughly 3.8 million shares for approximately $25.0 million between July 17 and July 22, substantially reducing his direct ownership. Although the sales were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and described as related to estate planning, their size may create overhang and raise investor concerns about insider conviction after BFLY’s large one-year advance. Butterfly Network Founder Rothberg Sells Another 660,000 Shares

Butterfly Network Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:BFLY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.05. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 73.63%.The company had revenue of $26.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In other news, EVP John N. Doherty sold 57,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $374,812.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,397,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,166,130.56. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Victor Ku sold 48,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $318,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,015,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,659,049.44. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,840,207 shares of company stock worth $31,652,184. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

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