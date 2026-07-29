Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK Position Increased by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164,120 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,050 shares during the quarter. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for about 9.0% of Redmile Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 6.69% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $135,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,450,933 shares of the company's stock worth $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,176 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,489,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $21,255,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,265,674 shares of the company's stock worth $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 608,578 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $43,637.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,675.70. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $54,891.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,979.08. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.48 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.84% and a negative net margin of 529.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Further Reading

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