Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 15,366 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,931,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,457,723,000 after buying an additional 824,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after buying an additional 680,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,158,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.79.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4%

UNH opened at $415.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.65 and a 200 day moving average of $331.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $417.58. The company has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $475 from $450 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential for the stock.

Bank of America raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $475 from $450 and kept a rating, signaling further upside potential for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new 52-week high of $417.58, reflecting strong momentum as investors continue to reward UnitedHealth’s recent operating performance and long-term earnings outlook.

The stock hit a new 52-week high of $417.58, reflecting strong momentum as investors continue to reward UnitedHealth’s recent operating performance and long-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted UNH as a long-term value stock, with Wall Street expectations calling for double-digit EPS growth in the upcoming Q2 2026 report.

Several recent articles highlighted UNH as a long-term value stock, with Wall Street expectations calling for double-digit EPS growth in the upcoming Q2 2026 report. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market action also helped: the Dow surged while tech stocks lagged, which can support large healthcare names like UnitedHealth as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors.

Broader market action also helped: the Dow surged while tech stocks lagged, which can support large healthcare names like UnitedHealth as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth reached a proposed FTC settlement over insulin rebating practices, which removes some regulatory uncertainty but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst.

UnitedHealth reached a proposed FTC settlement over insulin rebating practices, which removes some regulatory uncertainty but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from analysts and media outlets generally remained constructive, with some pieces asking whether the stock is still a buy after its strong run.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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