Stone Wealth Partners Invests $1.03 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Stone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Stone Wealth Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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