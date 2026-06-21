Stone Wealth Partners Invests $2.37 Million in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Stone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,706 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Stone Wealth Partners' holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lynch Investment Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 643.3% during the 4th quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Clear Retirement Advice LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GuidedMoney LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s planned price increases could protect margins as memory and storage costs rise, and Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating with a $380 target, citing Apple’s pricing power and supply-chain strength. Article Title

Apple’s planned price increases could protect margins as memory and storage costs rise, and Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating with a $380 target, citing Apple’s pricing power and supply-chain strength. Positive Sentiment: Reports of upcoming AI-focused devices and a second-generation iPhone Air support confidence in Apple’s product pipeline and longer-term growth story. Article Title

Reports of upcoming AI-focused devices and a second-generation iPhone Air support confidence in Apple’s product pipeline and longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s planned price hikes may help earnings, but they could also pressure demand if consumers balk at higher handset prices. Article Title

Apple’s planned price hikes may help earnings, but they could also pressure demand if consumers balk at higher handset prices. Neutral Sentiment: Apple opening Brazil’s App Store to alternative marketplaces reduces regulatory friction there, but it also underscores ongoing global platform scrutiny. Article Title

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $298.01 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.98. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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