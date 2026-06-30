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Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 3,041 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Stonehearth Capital Management cut its Apple stake by 19.5% in the first quarter, selling 3,041 shares and leaving it with 12,532 shares worth about $3.18 million.
  • Apple reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.01 versus $1.95 expected and revenue of $111.18 billion, up 16.6% year over year.
  • The company also raised its dividend slightly to $0.27 per quarter, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $314.85.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $281.74 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.26 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The stock's 50 day moving average is $292.88 and its 200-day moving average is $273.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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