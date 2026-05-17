Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.94. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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