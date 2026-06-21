Storen Legacy Partners LLC Takes $11.33 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,333,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.6% of Storen Legacy Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s latest quarter showed standout fundamentals, with revenue up 55.5% year over year to $19.80 billion and full-year guidance raised to $82 billion-$85 billion, reinforcing the company’s leadership in GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro. Prediction: Eli Lilly Will Trade at $1,200 on This Date
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators remain bullish, citing Lilly’s rapid earnings growth, heavy manufacturing investment, and ongoing leadership in obesity and diabetes treatments as reasons the stock could keep climbing. Under Dave Ricks, Lilly Is Minting Money on GLP-1 Drugs and Spending It Wisely
- Positive Sentiment: New collaborations around Lilly TuneLab, including partnerships with Charles River and Chai Discovery, expand the company’s AI-driven drug discovery ecosystem and could support longer-term pipeline productivity. Chai Discovery Collaborates with Lilly TuneLab to Offer AI Capabilities to Select Biotechs
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted ongoing pipeline progress, including completion of trials for retatrutide and mevidalen, which are worth watching but did not include definitive late-stage results. Retatrutide Trial Completion Signals Next Step for Eli Lilly’s Diabetes Pipeline
- Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary framed Lilly as still undervalued relative to its growth narrative and pointed to AI-driven healthcare as another possible upside theme, but these pieces were largely opinion-based rather than new company-specific catalysts. Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Could Be 24.7% Undervalued on Its Growth Narrative
- Negative Sentiment: LLY also saw a short-term pullback in the prior session, showing that even with strong fundamentals, investors have been taking some profits after the stock’s big run. Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: A report that Lilly has begun denying some 340B discounts could create friction with healthcare buyers and adds a potential reimbursement-related overhang. Eli Lilly begins denying 340B discounts
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,016.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,017.41.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Read More
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.
While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising. Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.