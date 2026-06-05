Straight Path Wealth Management Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Straight Path Wealth Management lessened its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Astera Labs by 159.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,298,757 shares of company stock valued at $472,787,436 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $358.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.93, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.95. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $372.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.57.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

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About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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