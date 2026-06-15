Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,596 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $68.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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