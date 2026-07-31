Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 9,669 Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6,069.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 45.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 335,187 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 27,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.81.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE PLD opened at $146.09 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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