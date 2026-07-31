Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI's holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in IQVIA by 55.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 122,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 640,698 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $109,265,000 after purchasing an additional 117,021 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $252.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.41 and a 200-day moving average of $186.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $251.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

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IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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