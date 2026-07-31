Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $1.02 Million in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,282 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 111,177 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 26,192 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TFC opened at $51.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock's 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $520,689. This represents a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 13,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $693,770.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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