Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $931,000 Investment in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,873 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company's stock.

Get TC Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TC Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

Key Stories Impacting TC Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations. TC Energy reported $0.94 in EPS, well above the $0.59 analyst consensus and up from $0.82 a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Zacks reported EPS of $0.68 versus a $0.61 consensus and $0.59 last year. Net profit rose to approximately $987 million from $833 million, helped by strong North American operations. Reuters article Zacks article

TC Energy reported $0.94 in EPS, well above the $0.59 analyst consensus and up from $0.82 a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Zacks reported EPS of $0.68 versus a $0.61 consensus and $0.59 last year. Net profit rose to approximately $987 million from $833 million, helped by strong North American operations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised confidence in its 2026 outlook. Solid execution and asset performance support the higher end of TC Energy’s full-year financial guidance, reducing concerns about near-term operating performance. TC Energy second-quarter results

Solid execution and asset performance support the higher end of TC Energy’s full-year financial guidance, reducing concerns about near-term operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Growth investment continued. TC Energy sanctioned $700 million of projects during the quarter, bringing 2026 announced growth projects to roughly $3 billion. The projects are characterized as low-risk and accretive, potentially supporting future cash flow and earnings. Financial Post article

TC Energy sanctioned $700 million of projects during the quarter, bringing 2026 announced growth projects to roughly $3 billion. The projects are characterized as low-risk and accretive, potentially supporting future cash flow and earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings forecasts moved higher. US Capital Advisors raised its estimates for 2026, 2027 and 2028 EPS, including forecasts of $2.63, $2.76 and $2.83, respectively. RBC Capital also maintained its Buy rating. RBC Capital rating

US Capital Advisors raised its estimates for 2026, 2027 and 2028 EPS, including forecasts of $2.63, $2.76 and $2.83, respectively. RBC Capital also maintained its Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.8775 per share. The payment equates to approximately $3.51 annually and a yield of about 5.2%, reinforcing TRP’s appeal to income-oriented investors.

The payment equates to approximately $3.51 annually and a yield of about 5.2%, reinforcing TRP’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: TC Energy’s subsidiary reported 2.4 times earnings coverage on debt, suggesting a meaningful cushion for debt service, although the company remains relatively leveraged.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE TRP opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Corporation has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $71.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.22%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. TC Energy's payout ratio is currently 107.39%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TC Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TC Energy wasn't on the list.

While TC Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here