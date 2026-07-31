Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases New Shares in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $123,018,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $110,332,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $841,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,506,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $246,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,974,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,673 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FirstEnergy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstEnergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: FirstEnergy reported quarterly earnings in line with consensus and revenue of $3.68 billion, above the $3.51 billion estimate. Transmission growth and higher electricity demand supported the results. FirstEnergy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Transmission Growth

FirstEnergy reported quarterly earnings in line with consensus and revenue of $3.68 billion, above the $3.51 billion estimate. Transmission growth and higher electricity demand supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand is a major catalyst: Growing electricity needs from data centers are improving the outlook for FirstEnergy’s transmission and distribution investments, potentially supporting rate-base growth and earnings over time. The shares also reached a technical buy point, indicating constructive momentum from some market participants. Data centers boost FirstEnergy prospects

Growing electricity needs from data centers are improving the outlook for FirstEnergy’s transmission and distribution investments, potentially supporting rate-base growth and earnings over time. The shares also reached a technical buy point, indicating constructive momentum from some market participants. Positive Sentiment: Guidance and strategy reaffirmed: Management maintained its earnings outlook and emphasized long-term grid modernization, transmission expansion and regulatory investment plans. That supports the company’s profile as a regulated utility with relatively visible future cash flows. FirstEnergy Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management maintained its earnings outlook and emphasized long-term grid modernization, transmission expansion and regulatory investment plans. That supports the company’s profile as a regulated utility with relatively visible future cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains debated: Analysts and market commentary differ on whether FE is undervalued after earnings. At roughly 26 times earnings, the stock may require continued execution and sustained demand growth to justify further gains. Is FirstEnergy Undervalued After Its Q2 2026 Earnings Update?

Analysts and market commentary differ on whether FE is undervalued after earnings. At roughly 26 times earnings, the stock may require continued execution and sustained demand growth to justify further gains. Negative Sentiment: Investment and balance-sheet risks remain: FirstEnergy’s grid expansion requires significant capital spending, while its debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88 and low liquidity ratios could limit financial flexibility. Regulatory approval and execution are also important to realizing the expected benefits.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FE opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. FirstEnergy's payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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