Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $411.01 and its 200-day moving average is $283.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $558.37. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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