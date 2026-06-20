Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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