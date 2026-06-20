Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ A huge SpaceX error just led one stock to 3X move! (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its Palantir stake by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, ending with 7,476 shares valued at about $1.33 million.
  • Large institutional holders remain heavily invested in Palantir, with firms like Vanguard, State Street, Geode, Norges Bank, and Invesco all reporting sizable positions. Overall, institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company.
  • Palantir’s latest results were strong, with quarterly EPS of $0.33 beating estimates and revenue of $1.63 billion rising 84.7% year over year. Despite the operational strength, the stock has faced pressure from valuation concerns, insider selling, and mixed analyst ratings.
  • Interested in Palantir Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 15, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
By MarketBeat | June 14, 2026
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines