Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Acquired by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strategy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Miller Value Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Strategy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,043,000 after acquiring an additional 138,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

View Our Latest Report on Strategy

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.49.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.49) EPS. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s perpetual preferred shares, STRC, fell to a historic low, renewing fears that the company’s Bitcoin buying program is becoming harder to fund without adding more dilution or pressure on dividend obligations. Article Title

Strategy’s perpetual preferred shares, STRC, fell to a historic low, renewing fears that the company’s Bitcoin buying program is becoming harder to fund without adding more dilution or pressure on dividend obligations. Negative Sentiment: Crypto market commentary said Strategy’s STRC weakness is reflecting growing investor concern about monthly dividend commitments and share dilution, which could weigh on MSTR’s ability to keep funding Bitcoin purchases at the current pace. Article Title

Crypto market commentary said Strategy’s STRC weakness is reflecting growing investor concern about monthly dividend commitments and share dilution, which could weigh on MSTR’s ability to keep funding Bitcoin purchases at the current pace. Negative Sentiment: Another report said traders are worried Strategy may eventually need to sell Bitcoin or slow buying if its cash runway for dividend payments tightens, adding to pressure on the stock. Article Title

Another report said traders are worried Strategy may eventually need to sell Bitcoin or slow buying if its cash runway for dividend payments tightens, adding to pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary from analysts and crypto media also highlighted that Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchases may be viewed as less sustainable, with concerns that share sales are no longer accretive in the same way as before. Article Title

Recent commentary from analysts and crypto media also highlighted that Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchases may be viewed as less sustainable, with concerns that share sales are no longer accretive in the same way as before. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor continued to defend Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy publicly, arguing the company is a “shock absorber” for Bitcoin rather than a systemic risk, but this has not offset the market’s financing worries. Article Title

Separately, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor continued to defend Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy publicly, arguing the company is a “shock absorber” for Bitcoin rather than a systemic risk, but this has not offset the market’s financing worries. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy also disclosed that EVP Thomas C. Chow bought 111 shares, a small insider purchase that may offer some confidence but is unlikely to move sentiment on its own. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,320. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,764 shares of company stock valued at $25,698,159. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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