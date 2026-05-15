Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Strategy were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its position in Strategy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 11,109 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Strategy by 3,287.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.86.

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Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,200. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,703,370.76. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 29,202 shares of company stock worth $4,421,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Trading Up 5.0%

MSTR opened at $186.97 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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