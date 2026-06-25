Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 2,235 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,845 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services' investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

AMZN stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average is $234.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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