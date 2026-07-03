Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 23,019 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Strs Ohio's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $134,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $424.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $391.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $430.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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