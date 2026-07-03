Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,307 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 24,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $76,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after buying an additional 1,029,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 91,442 shares of company stock worth $37,241,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $377.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $409.48 and its 200-day moving average is $349.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here