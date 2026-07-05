Strs Ohio Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,175 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $142.10 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.69.

View Our Latest Report on MAA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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