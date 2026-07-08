Strs Ohio Has $1.09 Million Stake in Terex Corporation $TEX

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 1,124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,371 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Terex were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 81.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Drum Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 48,666 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Get Terex alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Terex's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Terex's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Terex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Terex wasn't on the list.

While Terex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here