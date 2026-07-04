Strs Ohio Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,594 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,280 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Altria Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 182,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $248,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MO stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is 88.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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