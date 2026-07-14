Strs Ohio Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company's stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,299 shares of the company's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company's stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 971,440 shares in the company, valued at $40,217,616. This trade represents a 75.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Kline sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $155,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,910,326.52. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock worth $128,998,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 1.0%

UTI stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

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