Strs Ohio Has $59.50 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,519 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 100,738 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $59,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $11,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,829 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 232,883 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 97,601 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,112 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,332,228 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,295,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast has a strong earnings surprise track record, and recent Zacks/Yahoo analysis says its current setup could lead to another beat when it reports next quarter, which can lift investor confidence ahead of results.

Comcast has a strong earnings surprise track record, and recent Zacks/Yahoo analysis says its current setup could lead to another beat when it reports next quarter, which can lift investor confidence ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Investors are seeing strategic optionality from Comcast’s planned separation of its media and technology businesses, including NBCUniversal and Sky, which could unlock value and sharpen the focus on the core broadband business. Comcast’s NBCUniversal Split Puts Broadband Back in Focus

Investors are seeing strategic optionality from Comcast’s planned separation of its media and technology businesses, including NBCUniversal and Sky, which could unlock value and sharpen the focus on the core broadband business. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary suggests Comcast’s cable-box viewing data could help its ad business in targeted streaming and connected TV, offering a potential way to offset decline in traditional pay TV.

Some commentary suggests Comcast’s cable-box viewing data could help its ad business in targeted streaming and connected TV, offering a potential way to offset decline in traditional pay TV. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on Comcast to $26 from $29 and kept a neutral rating, signaling more cautious expectations even though the new target still implies upside from current levels.

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on Comcast to $26 from $29 and kept a neutral rating, signaling more cautious expectations even though the new target still implies upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of earnings highlights that investors are watching for execution on the spin-off, broadband trends, and margin pressure, keeping the stock tied to both near-term results and the breakup story.

Coverage ahead of earnings highlights that investors are watching for execution on the spin-off, broadband trends, and margin pressure, keeping the stock tied to both near-term results and the breakup story. Negative Sentiment: Several reports note that Comcast shares have been under pressure recently because of tougher broadband competition, margin concerns, and lingering weakness in the stock’s longer-term performance.

Several reports note that Comcast shares have been under pressure recently because of tougher broadband competition, margin concerns, and lingering weakness in the stock’s longer-term performance. Negative Sentiment: There are also risks around Comcast’s data-driven advertising strategy, including viewer experience, churn, and privacy regulation, which could limit how much benefit the company gets from streaming ads.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.50 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Comcast's payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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