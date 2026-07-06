Strs Ohio Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties $EPR

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 707.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,684 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 132,897 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of EPR Properties worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $518,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,633,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPR

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock's 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $825,917.43. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $375,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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