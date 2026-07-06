Strs Ohio Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 203,811 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 389,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 186,399 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Pensionfund PDN bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 189,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 313,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,909,000 after buying an additional 60,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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