Strs Ohio Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 3,326.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,175 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 169,092 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Ethos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 824,045 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,990 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,131 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,403.80. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,436.84. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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