Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Strs Ohio increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,586 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.Ingersoll Rand's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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