Strs Ohio Purchases 49,600 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) by 1,102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Zeta Global were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,051,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,717 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,976,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,935,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 794.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 95,350 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Zeta Global by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 192,763 shares of the company's stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 108,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Zeta Global and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -196.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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