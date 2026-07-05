Strs Ohio Raises Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 7,554.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,740 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 282,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Darling Ingredients worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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