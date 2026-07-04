Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,316 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $613.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:LMT opened at $544.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.63. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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