Strs Ohio Sells 18,880 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,977 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 18,880 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.5% of Strs Ohio's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $126,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after buying an additional 394,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after acquiring an additional 194,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,004.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $932.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $691.30 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $974.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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