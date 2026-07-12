Strs Ohio Sells 225,018 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock after selling 225,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.31. 25,037,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,085,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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