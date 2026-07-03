Strs Ohio Sells 26,592 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,845 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 26,592 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $67,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $546,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.39 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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