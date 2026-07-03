Strs Ohio Sells 35,484 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Strs Ohio lowered its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,637 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 35,484 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Allstate worth $61,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552,120 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $112,533,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Allstate by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 50,408 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 206,787 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $249.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $219.88 and its 200 day moving average is $211.27. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $250.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Allstate's payout ratio is 9.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,959,968.66. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Allstate from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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