Strs Ohio Sells 48,612 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,985 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 48,612 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of United Airlines worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,332,529.74. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $133.32 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.26.

Read Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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