Strs Ohio Takes Position in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,997,527 shares of the company's stock worth $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,583,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,503,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 106.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 306,659 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,598,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Helios Technologies

In related news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,283.14. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HLIO opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLIO

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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